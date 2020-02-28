IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo High School African American Alumni Association is hosting a fish fry Saturday at the Irmo Community Park to encourage voting.

Christopher Javis is the president and founder of the Irmo High School African American Alumni Committee.

“We put the organization together one, for connecting with people, helping with the community within the Irmo community as well as awarding some of our trailblazers,” Javis said.

Saturday, Javis and his group are hosting what they hope to be an annual fish fry.

"We want to bring everybody together as Irmo has done for years since I’ve been a kid," Javis said.

Not only will the event be for fellowship but also for encouraging the Irmo community to get out and vote since it does fall on the day of the SC Democratic Primary.

“We just need to do better as a whole and we just want to encourage people to actually get registered to vote if you’re not. A lot of people just don’t take it seriously- we’ll use our platform tomorrow to discuss that somewhat.”

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Irmo Community Park. If you plan on attending, check in here.

