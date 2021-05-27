Charity food truck event to be held in Irmo

The Irmo Outreach Committee is putting on the event to raise money and recruit volunteers.

IRMO, S.C. — A food truck event is happening Friday night at the Irmo Community Park and it's all for a good cause.

The Irmo Outreach Committee is putting on the event with food trucks, games and other vendors.

“Basically anything we can do to help others…and if you participate, you’ll be helping too!" says Greg Edmonds, vice president of the Irmo Outreach Committee that works to help those in need in the town.

“Anyone that has financial issues and can’t get things done themselves… basic home care work and lawn care work," Edmonds explains.

Friday night is their first-ever food truck event and it will be at the Irmo Community Park off Lake Murray Blvd

“The primary goal of the event is twofold," Edmonds explains, "to raise funds for Irmo Outreach work that we do for those in the community, also regular volunteers that would like to participate. We would love to have other people who have skills in carpentry and house painting and basic home repair," Edmonds continues, "you’re helping members of the community and that’s really why we exist.”