IRMO, S.C. — Friarsgate has been a well known neighborhood in Irmo for years.

It is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Irmo, and even has a “new Friarsgate” extension.

On the neighborhood entrance off of Broad River Road, there is a “Friarsgate” sign that has been there for decades. Some in the community think the sign needs a little TLC. Some have even started a GoFundMe page for this purpose.

Jerrod Woods, owner of SafeX Safe Exterior Cleaning has even offered to use his business to service the sign for free.

"We have a few friends that live in Friarsgate and we’ve washed homes in Friarsgate and have met a lot of great people- hard working people. To find that these individuals made a post on their own free will on Facebook and they just wanted to come out here and volunteer and make their sign look brighter kind of brings some moral back to their community kind of moved me and I took notice to it and my first reaction was ‘let me go out there and help them," said Woods.

