Funeral service for fallen firefighter James Muller announced

The funeral arrangements for James Muller, a courageous firefighter who tragically lost his life while battling a fire at a Columbia apartment, have been announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — The funeral arrangements for James Muller, the firefighter who died while battling a large fire at a Columbia apartment complex, have been released.

Muller's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Riverland Hills Baptist Church located at 201 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. A private interment will follow and family will receive friends after the service.

Muller died while assisting the Columbia Fire Department as it was responding to an apartment fire on Stonebridge Drive. According to Columbia Fire, Muller died following a structure collapse when he was inside the building.

Seven other firefighters - five from Columbia and one other from Irmo - were hurt in the incident, which displaced 19 people.

In the days that followed, Muller's actions have been credited with helping save the residents, putting his own life on the line in the process.

But in a press conference on Sunday, Chief Mike Sonefeld and Assistant Chief Sloane Valentino described him as a model firefighter, a man who could inspire others.

"You couldn't help but absorb it when you worked with him," Valentino said. "He made me a better firefighter."

And, according to Sonefeld, his positivity was infectious.

"He was probably the most positive, passionate firefighter I've seen in my 40 years of doing this," he said.

Since the tragedy unfolded on Friday, tributes have poured in from all directions with one of the most impactful being when Muller's body was transported to an area funeral home on Sunday morning. There, the roads in Columbia, Lexington, and points in between were lined with members of his extended emergency response and law enforcement families.

It was a point of pride in a time of sadness that briefly brought a tear to Chief Sonefeld's eyes when he spoke of it on Sunday afternoon.

"We had a procession this morning and what we saw from the public - absolutely amazing," he said.