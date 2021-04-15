'All of it goes back into the community': Giant garage sale supports local community

The Joy Class Garage Sale takes place twice a year at the Union United Methodist Church in Irmo.

IRMO, S.C. — For over 40 years, the Joy Bible Study Class at Union United Methodist Church has put on a yard sale that benefits the community.

What started in an actual garage now overflows the gymnasium at the church raises thousands of dollars for all different community organizations. They even do it twice a year because of all of the donations they receive.

“We do it because we love it," says Barbara Hammett who oversees operations for the sale, “We raise about $20,000- $25,000 a year doing this garage sale and a little bit over $10,000 each sale and all of it goes back into the community.”

Every penny made will benefit someone in need, “We support Sharing God’s Love, anything that we don’t sell goes out the door to His House, they come in trucks and they pick up anything so that they can sell it.”

The volunteers are a part of the Joy Class Bible Study class working tirelessly on event that’s taken place for over 40 years.

“The goal of this sale is to earn money so that we can give back to the community," Barbara shares, "we not only share the wealth, we share the wealth. God has blessed us very generously so we feel paying it forward is the best way to show our appreciation."