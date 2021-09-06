A walk down memory lane for graduating seniors

Before students walk for their high school diplomas, seniors visited the schools that started their education.

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington Richland Five graduating seniors visited their old elementary schools this week before officially getting their diplomas this month.

Students from all over the district went back to the 13 elementary schools in the district to say their final goodbyes, with the elementary students cheering them on.

At Irmo Elementary the students were ecstatic to see the seniors.

Jacoby Dale got to see his big brother, who is graduating from Irmo High School, walk down the hallways, "I'm really proud of him," he said.

Jacoby's big brother James Baxley said walking the halls was emotional for him. "We got to walk through the hallway, we got to walk through the car line, got to see all of the cheerleaders. It was so nice, honestly a little emotional to be here again.

Irmo Elementsry students are cheering on @LexRich5Schools 2021 graduates!! pic.twitter.com/TK2X4QaRN6 — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) June 9, 2021

"I feel like I grew up here," James continues, "I spent most of my time here. I got to see my old teachers, see my little brothers walking around and cheering me on- it just feels amazing."

Mackenzie Hughes is also graduating from Irmo High School, "It was a really great experience because I spent my first five years of school here so it was a really great moment to come back and have a full-circle moment."