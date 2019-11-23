IRMO, S.C. — Sowing Good Seeds Women's Ministry was founded in 2009 as a women's group to uplift the community through scripture, acts of service and by actually 'sewing.'

"My mom is a master seamstress," Sylvia Jones, member of the group since 2016 told Street Squad, "and its very important to have those skills in life." But sewing isn't the only thing these women do.

"We come together and talk about issues that pertain to women in general, about the women of the bible, about current issues. Tomorrow at our meeting its going to be helping with grief throughout the holidays and we have someone from MSA Hospice coming to talk to us about that," Jones continues, "So, every month we have different things that we focus on and last month was breast cancer awareness and domestic violence."

The women also weave ministry into their meetings, they have been covering women of the Bible where different members will focus on different women in the Bible and do a presentation at the meetings.

"Our mission is stronger women, stronger homes and stronger communities," Jones says, "So, we feel if we start by empowering and strengthening our women here locally, we can have better homes and, in turn, have a better community for the community of Irmo and the community that we serve."

These women meet every month on the fourth Saturday at Friarsgate Park (1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo, SC 29063) and is open to anyone in the community. To get involved, contact either Carolyn Corely-Ashford at 803-319-5932 and Darlene Rikard at 803-735-6929.