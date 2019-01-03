COLUMBIA, S.C. — We’ve touched on trash dumping and littering multiple times but continue to get emails and leads about the subject.

RELATED: Resources for dumping trash in Richland County

Whether its illegal dumping or someone throwing trash out of their car window, we hear you and are concerned as well.

Holli Emore reached out to us about litter around the St. Andrews area, “We’ll have guests from all over the country here in a couple weeks and I’m embarrassed by what I know they will see, and I really don’t understand why people don’t have pride in their own neighborhood, in their own part of town.”

Sometimes it does seem difficult to properly discard your waste but it is just a little part in helping to keep our community healthy and clean.

“Its hard to be environmental, it’s work to recycle, look for alternative energy sources, but its really easy to just keep up with our trash.”

Palmetto Pride works to help keep South Carolina beautiful and if you see someone littering they can help you report them through their “report a litter-bug” telephone number (1-877-7LITTER) or online form.

You can send in the person’s license plate number, and a date and time of when the littering happened and Palmetto Pride will send them a letter reminding them of the repercussions of littering which can cost you up to $1,000 and a year in jail. Although they aren’t able to charge the person themselves, they help to remind the litter-bug to be mindful of their trash.

You can also go onto their website and find your county’s litter control officer’s contact information to report a crime or inform them of an area that has significant issues.

“I can’t stop nuclear proliferation, but I can stop littering,” Emore shares, “This is our home, the community is our home and if we don’t do what we can to make it stronger, its not going to be here for us in the future.”