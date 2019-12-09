IRMO, S.C. — There’s been some continued buzz online about the water in the Lexington and Irmo area smelling bad and tasking like dirt.

Street squad first brought you this story last week, and since the complaints continued, we took a deeper dive into the issue today in an effort to find out when this strange odor and taste would end.

“Yesterday afternoon I turned on my faucet and I was taking a pill and I forgot about it and it actually tasted like I took dirt from my backyard, I poured it in a cup, I stirred up the cup, and drank it," Michelle Carpenter of Irmo described, "That’s what it tasted like.”

We checked in with Robert Yanity at Columbia Water who says their tests are showing signs of improvement, “The levels of the organic compound that’s causing the smell and the taste concerns- we’re seeing those levels go down. So it is a positive. We do understand that folks are still concerned about the taste and odor but we’re seeing it go down. Hopefully with weather patterns- it looks like we’re going to get some rain and possibly cooler temperatures, that’s going to help quite a bit. Its positive- it’s going down- but we’re going to continue to work on it as we can.”

Here’s some background on the source of the smelly water:

According to Columbia Water this issue comes from an algae bloom in Lake Murray that tends to happen when its warmer outside around this time of year. This algae produces compounds that are naturally occurring- making it safe to consume- but still gives it a bad smell and taste.

It is difficult to get rid of this flavor but Columbia Water and others have modified their processes to help correct it.

As of now, the water is safe to use and according to Columbia Water and it should be better soon.

“Hopefully with more cooler temperatures coming in and a change of weather patterns, things will be getting considerably better in the next week or so,” Yanity told Street Squad.

But it is still an adjustment for residents, one they feel they shouldn't have to deal with, “I understand it, there’s a scientific thing going on with it and I got it. Well I’m going to give them a little bit and them I’m going to get upset. I hope what they’re saying is what’s going on and it fixes itself… we shall see.”

