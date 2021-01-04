High school juniors support local nonprofits through 'Project Warm Hearts'

Two Spring Hill juniors are picking a different nonprofit each month to hold drives for their 'Project Warm Hearts.'

IRMO, S.C. — Local nonprofits are benefitting from two teenagers' goal to do more in their community.

“If not me then who? If not now then when?” Those are the questions Haley Hix heard that encouraged her to work with another Spring Hill High School Junior, Carmela Johnson, to come up with ‘Project Warm Hearts.’

“We started out with a plan to do a drive for a local shelter every other month, and we called it 'Project Warm Hearts. Basically, we connect with shelters locally and our ultimate goal is to one day possibly to be able to have our own nonprofit organization. So, this is our way of finding out a way to connect with our community," Hix told Street Squad.

Johnson adds, “We also realize that there has been conflict around the world and stuff. So, rather than complaining, we figured we can take the initiative to put in the extra step and help out with our own community.”