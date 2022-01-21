Home invasion suspect on run after being fired upon by Irmo resident

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo police are searching for a man they believe attempted to enter a house on Thursday evening before the homeowner ultimately opened fire upon him.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Wells Garden Court in the New Friarsgate subdivision

Responding officers soon learned that a man had apparently entered a residence through the back door and allegedly charged at the homeowner. That's when, police believe, the homeowner opened fire and the suspect ran. Despite help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Lexington County Sheriff's Department who set up a perimeter, the suspect was not captured. It's also still unclear if the suspect was injured. Police did confirm no residents were injured at the home.

Based on the description they were provided, police suspect the escaped man was wearing khaki pants and a New York Giants hoodie.

News19 spoke to Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale who acknowledged that the incident happened a relatively short distance away from where a victim was found shot dead just days earlier in the same subdivision.

Dale, however, said they do not believe the two incidents are connected but said the short time frame between the two crimes in the subdivision is concerning. As of Friday, no additional information had been released about the shooting.