Dreher Shoals and Dutch Fork road intersection is closed as firefighters work to control the blaze.

IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Irmo has closed an intersection

Dreher Shoals and Dutch Fork road intersection is closed as fire departments work to control a 100-year-old plantation home on fire. The home, the fire department said, was vacant. The fire began a little before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

No one according to the Columbia Fire Department has been injured.