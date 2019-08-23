School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties announced Irmo High School as an authorized International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme school.

Lauren Prochak is the Coordinator for IB Career Related Programme.

“Irmo High School has been an international baccalaureate school since 2005, and this past year in partnership with ‘The Center,’ we added on the Career Related Programme," Prochak said, "Authorization was received in July and we have five careers that we’re starting with."

The careers students can learn are aerospace engineering, biomedical sciences, culinary arts, media technology and veterinary sciences. Students take a career courses at ‘The Center’ and IB Diploma courses at Irmo High school.

Al Gates, 'The Center's' Director of Career and Technology Education said, “The IB Career Programme offers students in District 5 the opportunity to experience internationally what it means to be a chef or a technician in vet science or biomedical student. So, you’re not just learning what its like in South Carolina or the United States, you’re actually learning ‘what is this career mean in Japan or Brazil or Germany. So, you get an international flavor of a career you’re interested in. so it provides an opportunity for students to explore the possibility of actually doing this in another area of the world.”

This set of career-related courses helps students get a feel for what they may way to pursue after high school at no extra cost to them. These students are getting a leg up for any route they’d like to pursue after they graduate.

