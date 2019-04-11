IRMO, S.C. — Back in March, we met an Irmo artist by the name of Joseph Javis.

Javis draws everything from portraits to made up castles to churches all over the state.

“I just like drawing for other people," says Javis, "If it brings me joy and brings other people joy too as well.”

Most recently, his artwork is being displayed at the Irmo Branch Library on St. Andrews Rd. Javis says he enjoys having it on display for his community.

RELATED: Self-taught Irmo artist cheers up kids in the community

“I love for them to have joy in their hearts. I’ve been drawing since I was very very young child – and I always just drew but I always kept my drawings, kept it to myself," Javis told Street Squad, "Maybe I didn’t want to be judged maybe I didn’t want to show off with it, but I kept drawing, kept drawing. It makes me feel good when I display it and people… even when I’m sitting down… sitting in the mall drawing… they come [and say] ‘ah that is great,’ and not only does it make me feel good, but it makes them feel good, ya know? Its just something that’s mine, you know what I mean? That I can share with the public.”

Javis says he tries not to fall in love with any one of his drawings because he wants to always make room for more.

RELATED: Irmo hospital cuts ribbon on nursery that serves more preemie babies and their moms

RELATED: 'Best day of my life': Hundreds surprise Irmo girl on birthday after mom's viral request for attendees

Javis’ artwork will be displayed at the Irmo Branch Library for the entire month of November.