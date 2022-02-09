Irmo business development continues to grow local economy

"We're consistently getting at least three to four new businesses a month," said Barry Walker, Irmo mayor. .

IRMO, S.C. — Bulldozers, piles of dirt and caution cones mean new business is coming to the town of Irmo.

A new locally-owned auto shop will be opening on Irmo Drive and North Lake Drive.

Mayor Barry Walker said it still has about six more months of construction and this isn't the only development in town.

"We're consistently getting at least three to four new businesses a month," Barry Walker, Irmo mayor said.

There's also a new gas station opening down the road off of Lake Murray Boulevard in March. And a dog boarding facility and pet hospital are coming to the same area.

The mayor said this, in turn is great for the local economy and for taxpayers.

"We don't have a town millage rate, which taxes our citizens. We live off of business licenses and fees, so anytime we get an opportunity to bring a new business in town, we're increasing our business base," Walker said.