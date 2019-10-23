IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Town Council elections are only weeks away.

Citizens are doing their due diligence by researching and communicating with candidates to figure out who they will be voting for.

One Irmo citizen has gone further than this and has organized an event for a "Meet and Greet" for constituents and citizens.

"We're having a meet and greet with BBQ and beverages here tomorrow to meet all of the politicians running for office in Irmo," says Robbie Robertson, owner of The Tin Zoo and BBQ on St. Andrews Rd., "I've invited everyone that's running for office in Irmo to be here tomorrow night and hope they all show up so the locals can hear exactly how they stand."

Robertson has been a part of the Irmo community for about 35 years and believes town members should know what is happening with town politics.

"Anybody who's voting in Irmo is welcome to come tomorrow," Robertson told Street Squad, "or even come anyway and try our BBQ!"

Robertson caters local events and sells Mexican Yard Art at his shop that he is transitioning into a bakery as well.

Robertson says the candidates who come out will start speaking around 6 p.m. for about five minutes each. Robertson hopes the event will bring citizens a better awareness of the political atmosphere in the town.

