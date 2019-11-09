IRMO, S.C. — On November 5, the Town of Irmo will hold a general election for the position of Mayor and two council seats.

There are three citizens running for Mayor:

Incumbent Mayor Hardy King, who has held the position since 2011 and has served on council since 2005.

Barry Walker Sr., a current council member on his 4th term.

And Mike Ward, an Irmo entrepreneur who was originally going to run for council but felt called to run for the mayor’s position instead.

There are two council seats up for reelection as well. Those seats currently belong to Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot, both of whom will be running for them again.

Dan Newbanks, Erik Sickinger and Kelly Busch will also be running against Waites and Pouliot for these seats.

Along with these positions, there will also be three referendum questions on the ballot:

1. Should the town overturn the No Parking in the yard ordinance?

2.Should the Town bring back a property tax in order to provide more services (Examples: Road repairs, street sweeping, hire more police officers and/or staff?)

3. Should the Town approve a Hospitality Tax to pay for more tourism related events? (Examples: concerts in the park, outdoor art and/or a social media manager)

These questions were brought up and approved at the last town council meeting.

Again, elections take place on November 5. You can visit the town's website for specific details on polling locations.

To register to vote or to receive an absentee ballot, go to SCVotes.org.

