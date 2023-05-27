Donation option established for community members eager to assist fallen firefighter's family

Currently, funeral arrangements are still being established.

IRMO, S.C. — Other departments are stepping in to help as members of the Irmo Fire District continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Meanwhile, an option is now available for members of the community who wish to help the fallen firefighter’s family.

The Irmo Fire Department released a statement late Saturday morning thanking the community for the outpouring of support that has followed the death of 25-year-old firefighter James Michael Muller.

Muller was one of at least seven firefighters from Irmo and Columbia who were hurt while battling a large apartment fire on Friday afternoon. Authorities later confirmed that Muller, who was trapped when part of the apartment building collapsed, didn’t survive.

Since that time, messages of love and support have poured in from departments across the state. The news of Muller’s death also reached the office of Governor Henry McMaster who issued a brief but meaningful statement on Saturday.

In the aftermath of such a heartbreaking tragedy, Irmo Fire officials said that local fire departments have already stepped in to cover the town to allow the fire district family time to grieve. And while they may not be on duty, that hasn’t stopped a makeshift memorial from forming outside the Irmo Fire headquarters on St. Andrews Road. The department has invited the community to it as they see fit.

For those wishing to make a financial contribution, the Irmo Fire Foundation is taking donations through a specific website – currently, the only fundraiser officially recognized by the fire district. Checks can also be mailed to Irmo Fire Headquarters at 6017 Saint Andrews Road, Columbia, SC. Checks should be made out to the Irmo Fire Foundation and include “In Memory of James Muller” in the memo line.

For now, fire officials said that the family has asked for privacy. But for those who feel the need to contact the family, they’re asked to do so through Assistant Chief Sloane Valentino and not directly.