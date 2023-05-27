Flags to fly at half-staff in Irmo in honor of fallen firefighter James Michael Muller

Plans for a memorial to honor Muller are still in planning, but many in the Irmo community and beyond are already working to honor his memory.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — The town of Irmo, and departments across South Carolina, are mourning the loss of a firefighter who lost his life on Friday while battling a Columbia apartment fire.

Now, the town he served is making a special effort to honor his memory.

James Michael Muller became trapped in a burning building at Tropical Ridge apartments when a portion of the building collapsed. In all, seven firefighters were taken from the scene with injuries according to Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins. Authorities said Irmo was providing aid to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department at the time.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced Muller's death later the same evening.

His loss has since reverberated across the state - especially among the close-knit fire service community in South Carolina and the town that Muller had served in his capacity as a firefighter for the last seven years - Irmo.

"As a respected member of the Irmo Fire Department, Firefighter J. Michael Muller played a pivotal role in safeguarding our community from the perils of fire and other emergencies," Irmo Mayor Barry Walker said in a statement on Saturday. "His commitment to public safety was unparalleled, and his actions will be remembered as a testament to his heroism and unwavering dedication to duty."

The mayor described Muller's spirit of selflessness and bravery as qualities that define the firefighting community.

"He fearlessly put himself in harm's way to protect the lives and property of others, demonstrating unwavering dedication to his duty as a firefighter," Walker continued. "We are forever indebted to him for his service and sacrifice."

The Irmo Fire District described him as a man with a love and passion for the job. But his impact also extended beyond the fire department, with the County of Lexington describing him as not only a brave firefighter, but also a "fierce friend, and a loving father, husband, son, and brother."

"We are sending our deepest condolences to the Muller family as they grieve this unimaginable loss," the county said in a statement - one of several to pour out from municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and fire departments across the state.

To honor his sacrifice and his life, Mayor Walker said that flags in the town would be flown at half-staff for seven days as, on this Memorial Day weekend, a community finds ways to memorialize a tragic loss still fresh in many hearts.

At this point, the mayor said details regarding a memorial service and other events are still in the planning stages with more information to come in the future.