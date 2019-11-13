IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo will be forming a number of citizen based committees under its mayor elect.

Bob Brown, Irmo Town Administrator, said the new mayor, Walker, has many ideas about involving citizens of Irmo.

"He’s decided on some committees to help identify problems in areas that we can’t get to. One of the biggest ones we have is streams and flooding. Not just the big flood in 2015 but whenever we have a big rain we have a lot of flooding issues around here and that’s a lot due to storm drain issues and rivers that get clogged up,” said Brown.

The town has over 5,000 houses and 20 square miles of businesses.

"If we get a lot of citizen input, that will help us get out there. We’ll have more information that we that we can send up the chain to the counties, the state, whoever it is that is responsible for fixing it," Brown said.

You can apply for the committee on the town’s website.

“Citizen input is wonderful. We haven’t used much of it in the past," Brown said, "We do get calls from citizens but we don’t have their actual participation in committees that would help.”

The town plans forming a few more citizen committees dealing with things like events in the community park, roads repair in the town and local utility issues.

