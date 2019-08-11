IRMO, S.C. — Irmo High School Visual and Performing arts students along with the Air Force JROTC put on a performance celebrating those who served our country.

The performance consisted of music, dance, and tributes to the armed forces.

Dan Ostergaard is one of the veterans who came out for this event.

“It’s a great opportunity," Ostergaard said, "Its very nice that they welcomed the veterans out. Of course, Irmo High School is very impressive anyway and you see the talent that these kids have honoring the country, honoring themselves, its really great to be part of it.”

Ostergaard served in the United States Coast Guard for 11 years and was recognized during the program when The Irmo Symphonic Winds played each branch’s medley.

“To stand up and you look across this room and there’s so many veterans dating back to the Korean War," Ostergaard shares, "All five branches of service represented and its just really heartwarming and I think more so for these kids to see the potential that they could do this themselves and this could be part of their future as well.”

Chief Steven Turner is a longtime JROTC instructor and a 26-year veteran.

“I think its great to show the appreciation for all the vets that have done such a wonderful job to help us have our freedom that we have today," Turner said, "Being here at Irmo High School, I’m glad they come out to support the students and see what the students can do and accomplish because these students work hard to put on a show to do what they want to do… and they want to show their appreciation for the veterans.”

