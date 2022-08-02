Midlands principal on medical leave

Dr. Kaaren will serve as the acting principal until Dr. Hardy returns.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Irmo High School announced on Wednesday that its principal, Dr. Robin Hardy will be on medical leave for the next few weeks.

Although specific reasons for the medical leave have not been disclosed, the Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr., sent a letter to the parents of the students confirming the principal's absence.

Here is the letter:

Dear IHS Families-





I wanted to share with you that Irmo High School Principal, Dr. Robin Hardy, is currently on medical leave for the next several weeks. For this reason, Dr. Kaaren Hampton will serve as acting principal until Dr. Hardy returns. Dr. Hampton is a graduate of Irmo High School and has served in various roles at Irmo High School for the past nineteen years, including serving as Assistant Principal and Assistant Principal for Instruction for the past eight years.



We recognize the recent challenges the IHS school community has gone through. We appreciate all the cooperation and support from staff, students, parents, and the community as we navigate the issues together.

The Lexington County school has been no stranger to changes recently.

Earlier this month, students of the school demonstrated a walk-out to bring light to concerns over unwanted touching and fights in school.

The walk-out led to parents expressing their concerns over the safety of their children, and school officials taking the initiative to make changes to the school due to the security concerns.

After classes transitioned to remote learning for two days, students were welcomed back to the "Nest" academy. The Nest is a program located inside of the school that was designed to create alternatives to suspensions or expulsions.

It primarily targets ninth and tenth graders, who are academically behind, in violation of code of conduct, are transitioning from another school district or have another unique need.