After Irmo High walkout, Lexington-Richland Five issues statement on road ahead

The school district released a statement on Sunday explaining some of the upcoming changes at Irmo High School while also suggesting that more are planned.

IRMO, S.C. — Two days after a walk-out at a Lexington County High School, the school district is providing a few more details about what it is doing to address student concerns.

Lexington-Richland School District Five had already announced virtual learning days for both Monday and Tuesday at Irmo High School following the mass exodus of students just after 3 p.m.

Now, the system said that "plans are in place" to change operations at the school and "address the increased needs of students." News19 learned that the protest seemed from a concern by students who said they feared for their safety. News19 is working to determine how this concern originated. However, students at the walkout were heard chanting "no means no."

One student spoke to News19 about her concerns.

“We did not feel safe," said Adrianna Canfield. "Us girls would break down in tears, crying because of what is happening to our school and we just want to come to school and get our education and here we are having to worry about a boy touching girls."

The school district said that the protest became a crowd control issue as students moved toward St. Andrews Road but added that "order was restored" before dismissal.

With the virtual learning days in place for the start of the week, the school district announced on Facebook that school administrators would be working to "refine school procedures and determine best practices for the remainder of the school year."

When students return on Wednesday, the district said there will be additional security procedures as well as what it described as "targeted interventions" for students who need individual support. There will also be an increased law enforcement presence and councilors will be available for students who have additional concerns.

There is also a virtual town hall scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. where the school district plans to share more details about its new safety measures while also seeking input from parents and the community.

As for the students who apparently led the protests, Dr. Akil Ross previously told News19 that he had spoken with some of them and said that "their voices are heard."