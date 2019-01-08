IRMO, S.C. — A Facebook post, that has since been removed, said there was a burglary at an Irmo residence on Wednesday.

We contacted the Irmo Police Department who confirmed this burglary on East Dean Rd. in the New Friarsgate community and told us: "We are still investigating and processing some of the evidence collected. Following up on some leads but no arrests made."

We were also told that no one was at the residence when the burglary happened.

We will continue to keep you updated.

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.