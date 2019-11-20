IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Fire District responded to a house fire a little before eight this morning.

The fire occurred near the 1400 block of Lake Murray Blvd near Irmo Dr.

IFD tells us the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and did substantial damage to the single family home but no injuries were reported.

Lexington County Fire and Columbia Fire assisted in the efforts to put the fire out.

The Red Cross is assisting the family affected.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Brian Haley Irmo Fire Marshal.

This incident had a significant impact on traffic on morning traffic on Lake Murray Blvd.

