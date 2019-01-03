IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Branch Library has events from adulting classes to self-defense training. Not only is it a place to relax and read your favorite book, they also have career fairs and live music series for the community to engage in.

Saturday, though, they will be hosting an event that Irmo kids will really enjoy.

“In celebration of Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday, we are going to host a movie event featuring the Lorax, our friend the Lorax, and we will be watching the movie and during an intermission we’re going to be doing an environmental project where the kids can pledge to help the environment to save the trees along with the Lorax,”said Alisha Polkowsky with the library. “And of course we’ll have birthday cake."

Each year, beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is celebrated with the National Education Association’s Read Across America Program. For 22 years, the program encourages children to celebrate reading.

“We have gone out to schools and read to the kids this week and then we’re just going to end it all with a big birthday party for Dr. Seuss to encourage reading not just this week but throughout the year," said Polkowsky.

According to the National Education Association, reading is an important factor in student achievement and research studies show children who spend more time reading do better in school.

“It’s a lifelong skill that you can use," Polkowsky said. "It starts off when they’re young and then going through middle and high school and college. Parents are the best and first teachers of a child so when a child sees their parent reading at home it encourages them to read as well.”

This event will be Saturday morning at the Irmo Branch Library on St Andrews Road.

You can visit the branch's website to learn more.