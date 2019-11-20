IRMO, S.C. — Christmas decorations are going up around the town of Irmo.

The Irmo Public Services crew worked all day today hanging up silhouettes from utility poles around town.

“It’s a busy day, stressful day," Director of Public Services Whitt Cline told us, "you’ve got to be real careful there’s a lot of planning that goes into to make it safe for the workers out here.”

It takes about two weeks to get all the town’s decorations out. The utility pole decorations take a full day with all hands on deck.

“They [public service employees] stage everything out ahead of us so when we get to the utility poles that we’re going up on, the silhouettes are waiting on us," Cline told us about the process, "and they’ve all had the light bulbs changed and should be in good shape and ready to go.”

The entire team works from around 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. getting everything put up. They aren't the only ones that help out though, "It takes everybody to coordinate the traffic and stuff," Cline continues,"the [Irmo] police department helps us out. It’s a busy day.”

The goal is to have all of the Holiday decorations out by December 3 when the town will have its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Irmo Town Park.

