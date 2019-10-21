IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Lock Company received the key to the town last Wednesday morning as it celebrated 30 years of business.

Skey Caskey started the business October 16, 1989 and has since passed it down to son Guy Caskey.

"At 14 I got a moped for my birthday which very quickly turned into a service vehicle," Guy laughs, "so out there as a young teenager unlocking vehicles and helping out."

Guy says his older siblings also helped out around the business but it really stuck with him and shaped him as a person.

"You know, being a part of a small business, you understand the vital necessity that it is to have good customer service, to be able to interact with folks and also the technical skill behind it," Guy says about his profession, "lock-smithing is an industry that requires a dedication through a lifetime to really master the craft."

"Irmo has grown leaps and bounds, we're constantly expanding," Guy says, "being a part of the community as far as a cornerstone for security for folks is really important to us."

Irmo Lock Company was recognized by Representative Chip Huggins and the House of Representatives as well as the Irmo Chamber of Commerce.

Irmo Mayor Hardy King also surprised them with the key to the town.

Guy told us, "Now that I am a father, I guess I can throw in some dad jokes- we've always had the key to the town, they just didn't know it," he laughs, "But now that it's been official, it means a lot to myself and my father, who started the company, to get that recognition for his long-term service and dedication to the community."

