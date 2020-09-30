Irmo mayor shares how recovery from COVID-19 is going

Street Squad checked in with Irmo Mayor Barry Walker after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

IRMO, S.C. — Town of Irmo Mayor Barry Walker announced via Facebook Saturday that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Let me tell you something, corona is no joke," Mayor Walker said.

Dear IRMO Friends, I regret to inform you that my wife, Susan, and I have tested positive for COVID-19. As you know I’m... Posted by Mayor Barry on Friday, September 25, 2020

Mayor Walker said he contracted the virus from his wife, Susan, who tested positive first.

“She overcame it and she was back to normal but I’m still – you know with my preexisting condition- I’m laying on the couch on my deathbed!”

Mayor Walker is a kidney patient and receives dialysis treatments weekly. This is part of the reason he has been extra cautious through the pandemic.

“If I can get through it with my preexisting conditions, you can avoid it altogether and that’s the message I want to get out is to avoid it and wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and all those good things.”

According to the Mayor, he is getting better. His doctors told him if he is still feeling better by Friday, he should consider it a recovery.

“I want them [the town] to know the mayor is back- the mayor will be back Friday- back to normal.”