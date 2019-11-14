IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Middle School is sponsoring a clothing drive for students in need.

“I sponsor an ACTION club- Action stands for: assisting communities together inspiring our neighbors," Lori Wenzinger, teacher at Irmo Middle School told Street Squad, "They do several service projects but right now they’re leading a clothes drive. We’re looking for gently used, used clothing that they could donate to their fellow students.”

The drive started on November 11 and is continuing until November 20.

“It’s simply the fact that some people don’t have clothes," 7th grader and member of the ACTION club Zoey Patel told us, "some people don’t have warm clothes, some people don’t have enough clothes.”

“We get to help out students that aren’t as privileged as us," another member of the club Cameron Young says, "And we were provided with the opportunity at such a young age.”

“So this is students helping students. And in addition to their collection, is a second part of the project," Wenzinger says, "My first period leadership class is designing a clothes closet so they will be building shelves, they’ve done the measurements, they’ve done the design, they know how much wood to make and how to build that. And then they are creating a stress free zone that kids can also go and hang out and maybe calm down or chill a little bit before going back into class.”

“So here we have our refocus station that we’re trying to work on," 7th grader Claire Kerwin says showing us their set up, "Where we are going to give students a chance to just mellow out, chill out if they’re having a stressful day… they can just sit here and relax a little.”

“They inspire me on a daily basis,” Wenzinger says of her students who have put their all into these projects.

“Honestly, I feel honored," Zoey Patel smiles when asked how it makes her feel to help other students, "its such a good cause and I just feel for it.”

Again, the drive is going from November 11 to November 20 and you can drop off clothes at the front office, car rider line or cafeteria. They need clothes sizes from youth large to adult XXL.