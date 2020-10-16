Irmo mom finalist in national singing competition

Amanda Janson entered a Facebook contest on a whim and is now in the top three to win the grand prize.

IRMO, S.C. — An Irmo woman is very close to fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Amanda Janson entered a Facebook singing competition last minute and has now made it to the final round.

“So I met my friend Callie at this parking garage and we recorded the video," Amanda says, "I went to bible study that evening, pressed submit then went about my life!”

The next day Rixon Entertainment Group contacted Amanda to tell her she was a finalist.

“The winner has to have the most likes, loves, reactions to their video on the Rixon Facebook page on the original video and then the grand prize winner gets an all-expense-paid trip to Nashville and time in a recording studio to record original music with a Grammy-nominated producer," Amanda explains, "It’s insane!”

If her video submission gets the most likes by Friday at 10 p.m. she will win.

“It’s a foot in the door," Amanda says, "I’m 30-years-old and ever since I can remember before I ever knew what records and the music industry was really about- I always wanted to sing. Music is a way of life for me, it’s a form of expression of just what I’m feeling in the depths of my soul, and the fact that I’m even this close to having a dream like this is almost unreal.”

More than anything, Amanda is thankful to have the opportunity to share her love for her faith, "I’m a Christian artist, I love the Lord and I love writing songs that just worship Him and speak of his goodness so the fact that we’re at 30,000 people that have seen this video already and that’s 30,000 times that the Lord’s name has gotten out there and if that’s as far as things go in life for people to just know how much I love the Lord then that’s an accomplishment to me," Amanda continues, "That’s kind of the main goal- besides the fact that being in the music industry would be super cool!!”

To vote for Amanda, you have to click ‘like’ on her video here.