Significant rainfall, means these Irmo neighbors lose their yards

IRMO, S.C. — When rain falls heavy in the Midlands, some people are affected more than others.

Becky Sellers has lived off Gales River Road in Irmo for 14 years and loses her backyard whenever there's heavy rain.

“Every time there’s like an inch and a half to two inches of rain it floods but today it got really big it went actually all the way across the creek into the woods," Sellers says. She lives right by Rawls Creek, a creek that tends to swell and overflow during severe weather.

“Over the years it's steadily gotten worse. It's more of a pain than anything else," Sellers says. She's had to replace her fence multiple times since she's lived there.

Another view of Rawls Creek from S Royal Tower Rd. in Irmo. Video courtesy of Whitt Cline. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/eQ1Qjkzg04 — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) September 17, 2020

For now, it doesn’t cause too many issues but Becky is worried in the future it may, “The only thing I ever worry about is that it’ll wipe out my deck one time," Becky says.

Many homes in the Irmo community struggle with flooding whenever there is heavy rain. Becky Sellers lives in New Friarsgate and tells #StreetSquad19 about the intense flooding that happens in her backyard. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/uwXmn4kzwk — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) September 17, 2020

Send your photos of the severe weather and your local weather-related issues to WLTX at 803-776-9508.