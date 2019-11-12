IRMO, S.C. — The new mayor and councilmembers for the town of Irmo have been officially in office for a little over a week now and they have hit the ground running.

Council member Erik Sickinger has begun tackling the “little things” which he says are small changes the town can make that will have a big impact on resident’s lives in Irmo.

“One of the things that I noticed was overtime, a lot of people were posting about when they went to go rent a picnic shelter like this, for their kid’s birthday and they were shocked to hear how much it was," Sickinger told Street Squad, "And I notice other people saying ‘yeah just go somewhere else.’ And that got me really upset, because I think we have a great park and I want people to use it.”

Sickinger worked with council on this issue and they have now lowered the rate from $150 for four hours to $85 for four hours of use. Sickinger says the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“My goal is that people have their parties in the park! That little kids are running around from here to the playground area and that especially in the warmer months that this park is full everyday," Sickinger smiles.

Sickinger has been working on other "little things" for the town like putting an address on Google for the Veteran's Park that was not previously there and updating the phone number for Town Hall on Google as well.

