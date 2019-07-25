IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Police Department (IPD) is joining agencies all over America for National Night Out- a community-building event to help promote police-community relationships.

The Irmo Police department is holding the event at the Irmo Community Park on August 6 and invites the entire community to come out.

Captain Courtney Dennis with the department told us, “It’s a completely free event, we encourage everybody to come out and join us. You get to network with your police officers and your first responders," Capt Dennis says, "we’ll have some people from SLED and other agencies close by joining us.”

The department is taking “back to school” donations for those in need in the community prior to the event that you can drop off at their department.

“Gently used or new school supplies is what we’re asking for and they’ll be raffled off during National Night Out," Sergeant Bobby Dale told us.

Sergeant Dale also said there will snow cones provided all you have to do is find a police officer with a ticket (a good ticket, he says) which will promote police interaction.

“Bring your family, bring your friends, obviously bring your kids. We want it to be as kid friendly as we can,” Says Sgt. Dale.

You can visit the IPD Facebook Page for more information. The event will be held on August 6 in the Irmo Community Park.