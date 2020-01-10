Irmo Police unveil pink breast cancer awareness badges, patches

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Irmo Police Dept. officers are making donations to wear pink patches and badges.

IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Police have a new set of pink badges and patches for the month of October.

Captain Bobby Dale with the Irmo Police Department showed Street Squad his new pink badge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“They’re [officers] also allowed to purchase through donations patches to go along with their uniform to wear in the field," Capt. Dale said.

Operation Cure is a program where officers donate money to wear these pink patches and badges to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS To help spread the word, Chief Dennis is allowing officers to show their support for Breast... Posted by Irmo Police Department on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

“Why are we doing that? Well, it sparks conversation," Capt. Dale said, "Our goal is to save lives in many different ways as law enforcement officers. If we spark a conversation with someone and in the end, they end up taking the information we give them and have something checked into- maybe it saves their lives in the long run.”

You will also see them sporting operation cure bracelets and car magnets on IPD vehicles, showing their support for breast cancer awareness.