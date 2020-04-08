Irmo railroad crossing to be closed for repairs on Friday

The crossing is on Rausch Metz Road

IRMO, S.C. — A railroad crossing in Irmo will be closed for repairs.

The crossing, located at Rausch Metz Road, between Dutch Fork Rd and I-26/Broad River Rd will be closed all day Friday August 7 at 7 a.m.

The road will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday August 8.

The crossing is being repaired due to multiple complaints of a "rough crossing".

The road will be closed to all traffic.

The Southern Commercial Development, LLC. is working with CSX Transportation to provide traffic control and detour signage for railroad crossing closures which require routine maintenance and emergency maintenance.