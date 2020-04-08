x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Irmo

Irmo railroad crossing to be closed for repairs on Friday

The crossing is on Rausch Metz Road
Credit: WLTX

IRMO, S.C. — A railroad crossing in Irmo will be closed for repairs. 

The crossing, located at Rausch Metz Road, between Dutch Fork Rd and I-26/Broad River Rd will be closed all day Friday August 7 at 7 a.m.

The road will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday August 8. 

The crossing is being repaired due to multiple complaints of a "rough crossing". 

The road will be closed to all traffic.

The Southern Commercial Development, LLC. is working with CSX Transportation to provide traffic control and detour signage for railroad crossing closures which require routine maintenance and emergency maintenance.

Credit: CSX
Irmo railroad crossing to be closed for repairs on Friday

TOP STORIES:

 Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at first presidential rally in South Carolina

 Gunman sought in California deputy shooting killed, 3 officers wounded

 What can you do if your stimulus check was for the wrong amount?

  

 

 

 

 