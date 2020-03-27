IRMO, S.C. — A new trend in Irmo is surfacing thanks to one community member.

Amber Richardson is one of the thousands of people not able to go into work currently and while driving through Irmo, she had an idea for a scavenger hunt to keep her and others entertained.

“I was looking through the neighborhood just driving through and I said, you know what, let me find things randomly placed around these neighborhoods," Richardson tells Street Squad. "I try and find little things, sometimes random things, I do try and make sure I have the same things for some of them because you’re usually always going to see somebody walking a dog and I always put the American flag in there because I feel like that’s a really important symbol for us right now with everything going on.”

Richardson works with children and says she can’t imagine how they’re feeling cooped up inside all day, "Something fun for them to do, you know, instead of being stuck inside the house. They can do it from their car if they’re worried, you can do it just walking around getting fresh air.”

RELATED: Richland One offers WiFi bus hotspots for students

RELATED: Irmo family brightens up streets to bring joy, smiles to neighbors

RELATED: Irmo woman makes homemade medical masks

Richardson posts her scavenger hunts on an Irmo Community Facebook page and is willing to do more for neighborhoods in the Irmo area.

“My goal of doing these scavenger hunts is just to provide a distraction from everything going on right now. Just something different for the kids to get out and do," Richardson says.

Here are a few of the ones she has already done:

Scavenger hunts for Irmo neighborhoods

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.