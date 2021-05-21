Irmo High student succeeds in new business born out of the pandemic

Meredith Joyner was bored over quarantine when she picked up a camera.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo High School Senior Meredith Joyner picked up her mom's camera in 2020 during the pandemic to find something to do.

That something turned into a successful business that she is now being recognized for her success.

"I've always enjoyed taking pictures, just around the neighborhood and make my friends dress up and all that," Meredith told Street Squad, "but I guess I started taking it seriously more in April 2020 and then I made my Instagram account and I just kept doing free shoots, giveaways, just contacting people asking like 'hey can I take your picture?'"

Meredith shot graduation photos, engagement photos, portraits and more, "I just kept teaching myself, watching YouTube videos, just further investing in equipment and just continuing to learn."

Through her hard work, Meredith was awarded the 2021 South Carolina Young Entrepreneur of the Year award by SC Economics which is recognizes young people who have met the challenge of starting their own businesses, understand the costs and benefits of working for themselves, and are willing to share their experiences with their peers.

"It sounds cheesy but it's full circle, like 'oh you did it!' it isn't just something that I'm continuing to do for fun. I'm actually getting somewhere," Meredith says.