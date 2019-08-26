IRMO, S.C. — Early this morning, one Irmo teenager and her dad made the trip to downtown Columbia to take advantage of an opportunity of a life-time: auditioning for American Idol.

Brittany Newbanks, 16, said, “Even if I didn’t make it- I thought it would be a really cool opportunity and just to like say you’ve done it.”

Brittany says she’s been singing since she could talk and watched this show growing up. She sang Empire State of Mind Pt. 2 by Alicia Keys- a song she has been working on for a year now- for the panel of judges.

“Someone emailed my dad and said that I had an opportunity to also go to North Carolina to audition again because my first audition didn’t make the cut," Brittany told us.

Brittany and her dad are making plans to go for round two this Sunday.

“I don’t really know what to expect because nobody that I’ve known has ever gotten that far so I’m very optimistic but I’m also restraining myself from being too hopeful," she says.

Good luck Sunday in Raleigh Brittany!

