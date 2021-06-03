Irmo to name street after Master's Champion

Dustin Johnson is the reigning champion of The Masters and also an Irmo native.

IRMO, S.C. — Gibbes Street in Irmo will soon be changed to Dustin Johnson Drive in honor of the reigning Masters Tournament Champion.

“We wanted him to know we appreciate him," says Irmo Councilwoman Kathy Condom. “He’s evidently a fine young man," Councilwoman Condom adds.

Looking forward to the week at the @WGCWorkday. pic.twitter.com/0M2KxKgGJm — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) February 25, 2021

Johnson graduated from Dutch Fork High School and attended Coastal Carolina University before becoming a two-time PGA Tour Player of the Year and winning the prestigious Masters in Augusta in 2020.