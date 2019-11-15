A man in Irmo enjoys taking time around the holidays to set up a unique Christmas display at his home.

This year, Wade De Loach decided to add an extra element to his display to encourage neighborhood kindness.

"I try to add a little something every year," De Loach said, "this year I added a little mailbox and a memorial scene where you can actually come out and put a loved one that you lost and want to share Christmas with them I'll have it over here as well."

De Loach said citizens can leave Christmas cards in the mailbox, and he will try and send one back.

"Put a Christmas card or a note in the box with your address on it and I'll do my best to get you one back," De Loach said, "sometimes a kind word goes a long way and that's what its all about, Christmas bringing happiness and joy to everybody."

De Loach said it takes about 150 hours to set his display up.

“Its my gift to the community. Something that will bring us all together at least one time of year we can all smile and have fun,” said De Loach.

De Loach invites everyone to drive by his home on Finsbury Road in Irmo. He said it will be ready the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

De Loach also said he would love for the community to all put Christmas trees at the end of their driveways.

"Light up Irmo. I think if we could do that with all the other lights around here it would be great," De Loach said, "It would show Irmo's festive heart and activities for the season."

