IRMO, S.C. — Tensions were high at Irmo’s Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, with many community members advocating for and against an ordinance that could potentially block some proposed housing for the town.

This issue began months ago when the town’s council received letters of intent to build apartments homes in the town. Apartment homes that have put in applications for a low income tax credit that will be decided on this September.

After this was added to the agenda to be discussed, there was an out pour of citizen concern. Including on issues like school overcrowding, traffic issues, environmental impact and population issues.

The ordinance in question currently says that you can build 16 units per acre in a commercial zoned area. Community members and some council members want this lowered so the housing units cannot be built where they are currently proposed.

One interesting thing that was different at this reading as opposed to the others is that many advocates for low income housing spoke. Something that has rarely occurred at any of the previous readings.

Most of these speakers are residents at the Cinnaberry Point senior low income apartments that were built by one of the same developers proposing housing now.

After over two hours of citizen presentation, Mayor Hardy King motioned for an executive session to receive legal advice prior to their vote.

Once they voted the ordinance change was voted down keeping what was previously in place allowing 16 units to be built per acre in commercial zoned areas. Which allows the developers to build in Irmo pending the decision on their low income application approval.

After a very long, tension filled meeting, nothing was changed in Irmo.