Irmo’s community garden called 'Green Iceberg' is blooming

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo's community garden, called Green Iceberg ,is still growing, with some plants still getting bigger through the fall and winter seasons.

Flowers, sweet potatoes and butterflies are just a few of the things you’ll see in the garden.

It’s a peaceful escape behind the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo, that not many know about.

“It's an incredible feeling to see the garden transform and I'm excited to see more transformation,” Rosalind Cook-Hillian one of the garden coordinators said.

This newer community garden called 'Green Iceberg' had its first summer harvest, and now they're gearing up for fall and winter.

The garden is located at 1113 Friarsgate Boulevard. It's given locals a chance to test their growing skills and green thumbs.

“I'm retired and when this project came up, I said this is a good opportunity for me to start raising my own food, so I've gotten a plot out here or a raised bed,” Lil Eaves a garden volunteer and planner said.

Lil grew okra in the summer. Now she's planted collards, kale and other mustard greens. There are still 11 plant beds available for lease or sponsorship and the goal is to host an open market in the spring when the garden is fully stocked.

Six water sources are available and garden organizers are still coordinating with the town and local businesses to get electricity to the lights and water to the fountain.

“That business is going to come in and support us there. We also have another business, a storage unit business who's approached us and they want to assist us with a greenhouse and a storage unit,” Cook-Hillian said.