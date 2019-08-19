IRMO, S.C. — Tuesday’s Irmo Town Council meeting agenda is packed with new business items.

Ahead of this meeting, Street Squad is breaking down exactly what will be discussed tomorrow night.

There are two first-time readings of amendments to business ordinances, both introduced by Mayor King.

The first is to amend the Purpose and Duration section as well as to the License Tax section. We are told the proposed changes will be regulating the renewal dates for these items.

There are also three amendments to administration ordinances pertaining to council meetings. They are addressing council and decorum, appearance by citizens and citizen and audience decorum during council meetings and public participation. All of these amendments are also introduced by Mayor King.

The Okra Strut Commission has two items on the agenda, both of which are approvals for performance contracts for the Okra Strut Festival.

Councilman Walker has two things on the agenda: an approval to contract with Keeping the Midlands Beautiful to co-host a recycling event in Irmo, and an approval to perform a traffic study at 7407 Carlisle St.

The staff also has two items: rezoning at Mission Court as well as approval for an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Columbia to maintain the I-26 interchange on Lake Murray Blvd.

Mayor King has also added approval for three referendum questions for the November ballot:

1. Should the town overturn the no parking in the yard ordinance?

2. Should the town bring back a property tax in order to provide more services? Like road repairs, street sweeping, hire more town staff.

3. and should the town approve a hospitality tax to pay for more tourism related events like concerts in the park, outdoor art, social media manager among other things.

There are also two items for unfinished business final readings on being the fireworks ordinance and the rezoning of 7407 Carlisle St - this item will have a public hearing prior to the meeting at 7 p.m.

