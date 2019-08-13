IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Branch Library celebrated an end to their summer reading challenge by having a super special guest in.

Cocky's Reading Express is literacy program through the University of South Carolina that visits title one schools and other entities across the state to encourage reading in children.

Valerie Byrd Fort with the program told us, "Our primary audience is pre-k through second graders. Each school that we go to each child gets a book that they get to take home and keep. Book ownership is so important and they promise cocky that they will read that book and all other books everyday."

"The coolest thing we see are the faces of the children when first, Cocky comes out because Cocky is always there as a volunteer for one of the books and then he acts out the books," Valerie continues, "So, just seeing their faces and their excitement when Cocky comes out is very exciting. Hopefully its getting them excited about reading and getting them to read at home with whoever is at home with them and its just exciting to see the looks on their faces when they see Cocky and when they get that book."

To request Cocky's Reading Express you can visit this website and fill out a request form.

