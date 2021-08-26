Dutch Fork High holding Jack Alkhatib memorial service on football field

The 17-year-old player collapsed suddenly during practice on Tuesday and died.

IRMO, S.C. — School authorities have released the memorial service plans for a Dutch Fork High School football player who died suddenly after collapsing at practice on Tuesday.

The service will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will honor the life of senior Jack Alkhatib. The service is being held at the football field and will last about 30 minutes, according to Lexington-Richland District Five.

The event is open to the public and will include a moment of reflection on the field and a balloon release.

Parking will be available in the student lot in front of the stadium. Masks and social distancing will also be strongly encouraged, the district said.

The news comes just two days after the death of the young athlete. Alkhatib was practicing with the team Tuesday afternoon when he collapsed. He was rushed to Prisma Health-Parkridge where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later.

Both Dutch Fork and their opponent, Gaffney High, confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that Friday's game would not happen.