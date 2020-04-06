IRMO, S.C. — The Koon Road bridge over I-26 in Irmo has been closed to traffic for at least a week week.

The bridge was closed after an illegal, oversized truck struck it while driving down the interstate.

“Its been protected temporarily from any fallen debris," Allen Thompson with the South Carolina Department of Transportation says, and a detour has been put in place and a full inspection of the structure will be taking place soon.

“Our plan is to analyze the structure, do a temporary repair and then actually, next year the bridge is under contract- that’s in September- to be replaced," Thompson says.

The bridge was already in the widening of I-26 plans to be rebuilt when the truck struck it last week.

Thompson says you won’t have to wait until then to use the road again- as soon as they do their analysis next week, they will begin a temporary repair that will allow travel until September’s rebuild.

You can keep up with these SCDOT updates here.