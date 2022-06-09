Lexington County deputies search for man not seen since February

Anyone with information on the location of 45-year-old Eric Smith is urged to contact the sheriff's department.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 45-year-old man not seen in several months.

According to a post shared by the department on Thursday, Erick Smith was last seen on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Kenna Drive which is just off of Emory Lane and less than a half-mile west of St. Andrews Road.

Smith is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He also walks with a limp due to an undisclosed medical condition.

No details regarding where Smith may have gone have been released.