IRMO, S.C. — Contrary to popular belief, the library has more than just books.

There are so many other opportunities to take advantage of at your local library.

This Thursday, the Irmo Branch Library is having a Money for College Adulting 101 class.

Irmo Branch Library

This course is part of their Adulting 101 series.

Street Squad spoke to Youth Services Librarian Alisha Polkowsky more about it, “With Adulting 101, what we like to do is help young adults entering into adulthood in how to become a better person and adult which they don’t teach anymore. They don’t have home economics like they did back when I was growing up."

Polkowsky continues, "So, with the money for college, we want them to be able to see all of the resources that are available to them through scholarships and different loans and grants with the help of Wells Fargo. They are going to come in and show them all of the different opportunities that these students have both just graduating high school and maybe some of us a little bit older returning to college and what’s available to them and how to get money for it.”

This event is Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. All you have to do is show up.

Head over to the Irmo Branch library’s website to find out about all of the awesome programs that they have going on.

