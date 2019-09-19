IRMO, S.C. — A man died while while trying to fix his car in a wooded area behind the Irmo Walmart, officials now say.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 21-year-old Jacob Hunter Roberts was found lying Tuesday night beneath his car near the Walmart on Dutch Fork Road.

Watts says Roberts appears to have been trying to repair his vehicle when it rolled an pinned him underneath the front tire. Roberts died at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to traumatic asphyxiation and his death has been ruled an accident.

The Irmo Police Department and the coroner's office continue to investigate.